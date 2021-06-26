UniLayer (LAYER) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 39.2% against the dollar. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00052313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.89 or 0.00577025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00037794 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

LAYER is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,025,123 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.