Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

ULVR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,259 ($55.64) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,245.16. The firm has a market cap of £111.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.90%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

