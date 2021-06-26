Unistake Price Hits $0.0285 on Top Exchanges (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Unistake has a total market cap of $5.04 million and $106,954.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00044731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00164856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00093853 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,667.74 or 0.99655991 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,502,374 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

