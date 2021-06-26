Uniswap Trading 23.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Uniswap has a market cap of $8.98 billion and $319.20 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for $15.61 or 0.00050527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001190 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,219,612 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

