United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.85

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and traded as high as $33.08. United Bancshares shares last traded at $33.08, with a volume of 12,995 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $108.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

In other United Bancshares news, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $36,675.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,162.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian D. Young sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $150,399.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,812.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,347 shares of company stock valued at $198,168 over the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBOH. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in United Bancshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

