UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $318,563.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

