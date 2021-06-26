Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stake Lessened by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Upland Software comprises 2.5% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Upland Software worth $12,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 122.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 4.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 74,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $16,922,000. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.89. 443,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,096. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,871 shares of company stock worth $2,598,802. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

