uPlexa Hits Market Cap of $673,801.98 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. uPlexa has a total market cap of $673,801.98 and $1,017.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get uPlexa alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for uPlexa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for uPlexa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.