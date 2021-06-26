Uptrennd (1UP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $59.00

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $211,524.36 and approximately $59.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.12 or 0.00466097 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000508 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

