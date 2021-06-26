Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,729 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.58% of Uranium Energy worth $40,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,078,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 49,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 69,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 605,634 shares during the period. 33.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $227,117.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,146.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Kong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,948 shares in the company, valued at $494,355.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,646 shares of company stock worth $482,918. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

UEC stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $613.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.43. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

