USD Coin Market Capitalization Tops $25.79 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $25.79 billion and approximately $2.28 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,878.40 or 0.05703881 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00125031 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 25,743,464,138 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

