USDK Market Cap Hits $28.76 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003053 BTC on popular exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.76 million and $206.93 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDK has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00044545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00166182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00092651 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,075.51 or 1.00435842 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

