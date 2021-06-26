VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.50. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 475,449 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $202.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 886,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,966 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 59.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 408,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

