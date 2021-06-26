Vai Price Tops $0.91 on Top Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $80.37 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 88,303,032 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

