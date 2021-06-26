Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO opened at $82.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of -120.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.12.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.