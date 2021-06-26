Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.11% of Valmont Industries worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,599,000 after purchasing an additional 149,318 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Valmont Industries by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

NYSE VMI opened at $235.93 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.80 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.45%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.