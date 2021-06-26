Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,083 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Stericycle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 191.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 34.3% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $72.25 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $52.14 and a one year high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -555.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.