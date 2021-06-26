Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $312.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $198.40 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

