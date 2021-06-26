Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.49 Million Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.11% of US Ecology worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in US Ecology by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Shares of ECOL opened at $37.87 on Friday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 130.35 and a beta of 1.19.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.30 million. Analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECOL. TheStreet raised shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.