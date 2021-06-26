Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in L Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in L Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in L Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LB. CIBC upped their price target on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L Brands stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

