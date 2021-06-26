Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 289 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,425 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $553.94 per share, for a total transaction of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $564.71 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $608.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $567.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

