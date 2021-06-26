Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $1.51 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,598,000 after buying an additional 2,673,173 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,021,000 after buying an additional 1,107,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,166,000 after buying an additional 828,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,291,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,120,000 after buying an additional 586,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.33 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.97.

