Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,250,000 after buying an additional 90,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,716,000 after buying an additional 118,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,347,000 after buying an additional 60,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,303,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,288,000 after buying an additional 423,902 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPT opened at $135.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.89. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

