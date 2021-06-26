Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,129 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.