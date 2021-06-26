Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.62. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $76.29 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

