Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $222.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $151.35 and a 12-month high of $222.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

