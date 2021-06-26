Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,704,000 after buying an additional 653,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,701,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $222.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $151.35 and a twelve month high of $222.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.