Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,681 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Varex Imaging worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 274,299 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 28,357 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the period.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $27.98 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.