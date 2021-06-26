Veil (VEIL) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Veil has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $273.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,918.81 or 1.00049988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00029682 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.44 or 0.00358712 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.27 or 0.00386400 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.69 or 0.00698023 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00054411 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

