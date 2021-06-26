Velas Market Capitalization Tops $88.80 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $88.80 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000195 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000688 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000448 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001374 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

