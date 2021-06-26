Venus Reward Token (VRT) Hits Market Capitalization of $34.29 Million

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $34.29 million and $540,280.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00052031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.16 or 0.00572157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037887 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

