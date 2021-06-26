Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,523 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.76% of Vera Bradley worth $39,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 21,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $222,265.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,943,233.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 523,254 shares of company stock worth $5,806,540. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

VRA stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $407.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

