Verasity Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.62 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Verasity has a market cap of $43.77 million and approximately $17.62 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,948,544,761 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

