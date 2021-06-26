Veritaseum (VERI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,652.00

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Veritaseum has a market cap of $43.51 million and approximately $15,652.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.24 or 0.00064512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00051943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00574115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00037850 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

