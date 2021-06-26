Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.60

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $36.60 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001904 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,703.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,789.75 or 0.05645255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.82 or 0.01406199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.29 or 0.00388896 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00125344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.66 or 0.00623467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.74 or 0.00390309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006926 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00038117 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,628,847 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

