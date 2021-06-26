Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,568,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710,875 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.28% of Vertiv worth $231,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,751 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $199,899,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Vertiv by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 6,568.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563,561 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,755.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

VRT stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 79.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $27.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.