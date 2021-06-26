Viacoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $60,494.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 37.5% against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and $60,494.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00389966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,518 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

