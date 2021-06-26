VIBE Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $827.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.06 or 0.00577402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00037625 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.