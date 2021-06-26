Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) & Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Critical Comparison

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Victory Capital has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Management has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Victory Capital and Ares Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital 28.14% 40.14% 15.79% Ares Management 10.03% 15.46% 2.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Victory Capital and Ares Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital 1 0 5 0 2.67 Ares Management 0 3 5 0 2.63

Victory Capital currently has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.75%. Ares Management has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.11%. Given Victory Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Ares Management.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Victory Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Ares Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Victory Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of Ares Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ares Management pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Victory Capital pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Management pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Victory Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ares Management has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Victory Capital and Ares Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital $775.35 million 2.83 $212.52 million $3.71 8.73 Ares Management $1.76 billion 9.31 $152.14 million $1.86 33.72

Victory Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ares Management. Victory Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Victory Capital beats Ares Management on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2020, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 117 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients, and direct investors. Victory Capital has strategic alliance with Xavier University of Louisiana. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

