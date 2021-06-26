VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $66.16. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $65.70, with a volume of 346 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

