VIDT Datalink Reaches Market Cap of $16.83 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $16.83 million and $1.73 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.88 or 0.00595434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00038588 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

