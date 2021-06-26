Vidulum (VDL) Price Tops $0.0290 on Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $207,465.62 and $335.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001632 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

