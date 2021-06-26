VIDY Trading Down 26.7% Over Last Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDY has a total market cap of $18.86 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00052576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.60 or 0.00583294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00037691 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

