Vidya Trading 33.5% Lower Over Last Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Vidya has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $438,992.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00053012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00019994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.50 or 0.00587658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00038452 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,311,237 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.