Vidya Trading Down 31.6% Over Last Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. Vidya has a market cap of $2.60 million and $415,272.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vidya Profile

VIDYA is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,291,169 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

