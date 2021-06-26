VIG 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,447.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $644,552.42 and approximately $2,447.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000087 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.54 or 0.14552833 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,498,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.