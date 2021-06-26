Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stake Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.27% of Viking Therapeutics worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VKTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James cut Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.85. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

