Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €100.14 ($117.82).

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Vinci alerts:

DG opened at €93.26 ($109.72) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €93.08. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.