Vitae Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $225,992.00 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, Vitae has traded down 81.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $225,992.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

