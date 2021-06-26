Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 385 ($5.03). Volex shares last traded at GBX 383.50 ($5.01), with a volume of 762,690 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Volex from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Volex alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 345.28. The company has a market capitalization of £602.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Volex’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Volex Company Profile (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.